Delhi ‘serial-blast’ plot uncovered! 4-city plan, multiple IEDs, 32 vehicles and coded diary — 8 major revelations

Days after the high-intensity blast near Red Fort metro station, sources told news agency ANI on Thursday that the suspects had allegedly planned to prepare around 32 old vehicles with explosives to carry out coordinated attacks across multiple locations.

Among those under scrutiny are individuals linked to past terror cases, including Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Dr Umar Nbi, and Shaheen.

The blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed at least 12 people on November 10. "The death toll in the case rises to 12. A total of 21 biological samples were sent to FSL," the Delhi Police said.

New revelations in Delhi blast case: Check details here: 1. Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother.

"DNA profiling has conclusively identified the deceased as Dr. Umar Un Nabi. His sample was matched with his mother's DNA to establish the relationship," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

The officer revealed that after the explosion, Umar's leg was found trapped between the steering wheel and the accelerator of the car, suggesting he was behind the wheel when the car blasted.

2. Intelligence agency sources said the accused had already begun work on modifying an i20 and an EcoSport vehicle for potential use in the attacks.

"After the i20 and EcoSport, it came to light that preparations were underway to ready 32 more old vehicles which could be fitted with explosives," an intelligence source told ANI.

3. The red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast case has been traced and seized in Faridabad district's Khandawali, police said.

Sources said the red Ford EcoSport is registered in the name of Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was reportedly driving the car before the blast occurred. The vehicle was suspected to have been used by Umar for reconnaissance activities.

4. Security agencies recovered the diaries of the Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil. These diaries were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday from Dr Umar's room number four and Muzammil's room number 13.

The diaries carried code words which investigators are now piecing together. It mentioned the dates November 8 to 12 — indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources told ANI.

The diary reportedly contained the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. The diary's contents suggested that the blast was to be carried out as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

5. Preliminary investigation also indicated that the accused groups had intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks.

"Around eight suspects planned to carry out a serial blast at four locations. They had planned to move to four cities in groups of two each. Each group was supposed to carry multiple IEDs along with them," said investigative agency sources.

6. Sources revealed that the accused had jointly raised approximately ₹20 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Umar Nabi for operational expenses.

The funds were allegedly used to procure over 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser (NPK fertiliser is a blend of three Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K) and can be used to extract explosive material) worth around ₹3 lakh from Gurugram, Nuh, and adjoining areas, intended for the preparation of IEDs.

There was also a money dispute between Umar and Dr Mujammil, investigative agency sources said.

7. Investigators also uncovered that Umar created a Signal app group comprising two to four members to coordinate activities securely. "Umar created a group with a two-four members on the Signal app," sources said.

8. According to probe agencies, Dr Muzammil became inclined towards Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind, an offshoot of ISIS, between 2021 and 2022 after maintaining contact with associates of slain terrorists.