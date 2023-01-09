Delhi: Services on Pink line of metro affected for nearly 40 minutes

Delhi: Services on Pink line of metro affected for nearly 40 minutes2 min read . 10:29 PM IST
- The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to inform the commuters about the impact on the services
Due to some technical issues, the services on a section of the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed by more than half an hour on Monday evening. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to inform the commuters about the impact on the services.
"Pink Line Update Delay in services from Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to East Vinod Nagar-Mayur Vihar II. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted at around 7.45 pm.
The Delhi Metro added that the restoration work is in progress and efforts are being made to solve the technical issues at the earliest. "Restoration work is in progress and all efforts are being made to repair the affected section at the earliest," DMRC said in another tweet.
The Pink Line of the Delhi Metro connects Shiv Vihar station with Majlis Park, which is about 59km in length.
On Monday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) informed in a statement about an incident of 8 January where an officer of the force saved a girl standing 'close' to the edge of the track at a metro station. The incident is reported to be from Arthala Metro Station on the Red line of the Delhi Metro.
CISF also shared the video of the near-fatal incident where an inspector of CISF could be seen pulling away the woman at the last moment towards the platform.
Inspector Sanjeev Kumar noticed a woman standing dangerously close to the edge of the platform. "In the meantime, a metro train heading towards Rithala was approaching the platform. Inspector Sharma tried to warn the woman, but due to close proximity to the approaching train and ensuing noise, she could not listen to the warning," CISF statement said.
"He swiftly acted and pulled the woman away from the edge of the tracks towards the platform to save her," read the CISF statement.
"The passenger thanked the CISF inspector for saving her life and boarded the metro," It added.
(With inputs from agencies)
