Delhi set for major rise in covid cases amid paucity at hospitals

“The Delhi cabinet had decided that for the time being hospitals should be kept for residents of Delhi. That decision was reversed by the LG. We asked him about the study he had done but he had no data on the number of cases that will increase because of people coming in from other states. This data is based on the current growth rate. We raised questions on the decision taken by the LG as there are no answers on how the need for a large number of beds will be met. We will make every effort to expand medical facilities," Sisodia said.