Delhi: Seven trains delayed as fog envelopes Capital, visibility affected

As many as seven trains have been delayed today due to dense fog and low visibility in the national capital and the adjoining states.

"Seven trains are running late on January 30, due to low visibility and other operational reasons," Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways told news agency ANI.

"The trains running late are Kanpur-New Delhi Shram Shakti special, Prayagraj -New Delhi Special, Rewa - Anand Vihar Terminal Special, Kamakhya - Delhi junction special, Pratapgarh - Delhi Junction, Muzaffarpur - Anand Vihar Terminal Special and Rajgir - New Delhi special," the official added.

A thin layer of fog envelops parts of the national capital today morning which reduced the visibility that disrupted traffic movement.

According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility of 500 meters was recorded at Delhi's Palam area at 5:30 am today.

IMD also reported dense to very dense fog at a few places over Punjab and at isolated places over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh, while the moderate fog was recorded at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Saurashtra and Kutch, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal.

"Fog observed at 5:30 am on February 14: Dense to very dense at a few places over Punjab, at isolated places over Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh. Moderate fog at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Saurashtra and Kutch, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal," the IMD's tweet read.

"Visibility (less than 1000 meter) recorded at 5:30 am on February 14: Amritsar, Patiala, Ambala & Bareilly - 25 meters each. Naliya, Rajkot & Hissar - 200 meter each. Delhi (Palam), Purnea & Alipore - 500 meters each," another tweet read.

