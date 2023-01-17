Delhi: Several flights delay due to foggy condition

Delhi: Several flights delay due to foggy condition1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Several flights were delayed due to low visibility due to fog at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi on Tuesday
Amid extremely low temperature, low visibility due to fog led to the delay of several flights in Delhi on Tuesday.
Ongoing cold wave brought down the temperature of the Delhi to as low as 1.4 degree Celsius on Monday. Notably, this was the coldest temperature experienced in the city in last 16 years.
People have to deal with extreme low temperature for a few more days. From Monday, Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to remain around 3 degrees Celsius. This is the second cold wave spell in the capital. The first one was from January 5 to January 9.
As per IMD forecast, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir may see moderate/light rainfall or snowfall from January 18.
“A western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of January 18th. Under its influence, light/moderate isolated/scattered rainfall/snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ldakh-Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand likely during 18th-20 January, 2023," the weather bulletin released by IMD read.
The weather forecasting agency has said that people will get some relief from cold weather from 19 January onwards. Till then, whole North India has to face the wrath of cold wave . On Monday, minimum temperature settled in the range of one to three degrees Celsius in many parts.
