Delhi: Several flights diverted due to strong winds, rain

Delhi: Several flights diverted due to strong winds, rain2 min read . 09:20 PM IST
- All the diversions reportedly happened between 5.55 pm to 6.20 pm as the weather was bad and safe landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was not possible
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A hailstorm and a bout of rain in parts of the national capital on Wednesday brought a much-needed respite from the tormenting heat. However, two domestic and one international flights were diverted and several other planes were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to rainfall.
A hailstorm and a bout of rain in parts of the national capital on Wednesday brought a much-needed respite from the tormenting heat. However, two domestic and one international flights were diverted and several other planes were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to rainfall.
According to reports, the sudden change in weather in Delhi impacted the flight operations at the IGI. Around three flights including an International flight are being diverted to Jaipur airport.
According to reports, the sudden change in weather in Delhi impacted the flight operations at the IGI. Around three flights including an International flight are being diverted to Jaipur airport.
All the diversions reportedly happened between 5.55 pm to 6.20 pm as the weather was bad and safe landing was not possible.
All the diversions reportedly happened between 5.55 pm to 6.20 pm as the weather was bad and safe landing was not possible.
Both flights from Sharjah to Delhi and flight from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Jaipur.
Both flights from Sharjah to Delhi and flight from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Jaipur.
The maximum temperature settled at 39.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature settled at 39.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius.
The Ayanagar weather station recorded 2.4 mm of rainfall.
The Ayanagar weather station recorded 2.4 mm of rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department said a partly cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next two days.
The India Meteorological Department said a partly cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next two days.
The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heatwave is predicted until May 8, an IMD official said.
The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heatwave is predicted until May 8, an IMD official said.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.
Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.
A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degrees Celsius mark.
A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degrees Celsius mark.
With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.
With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.
The city's normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.30 degrees Celsius.
The city's normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.30 degrees Celsius.