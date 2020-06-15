New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday has directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards of every Covid-19 hospital, so that there is proper monitoring and problems of patients can also be resolved. said Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shah also directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to establish back-ups for canteens supplying food, so that in case there is an infection in one canteen the patients can continue to get food without disruption, said MHA.

"Shah also directed that psycho-social counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in the treatment of Covid-19 patients should be done. This will ensure that not only are they physically but also psychologically fit to fight the pandemic," the ministry said.

Shah on Monday afternoon visited Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital and interacted with the management.

The minister reached LNJP Hospital after holding an all-party meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

The hospital administration briefed the Home Minister about the number of patients they have handled in the fight against COVID -19 and surgeries and deliveries done.

"Shah asked LNJP Hospital staff to focus on work and not pay heed to negative reports about the hospital. CM Kejriwal has been monitoring the situation and fixing lapses and today Shah approved of this. Visit was his own initiative," said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

While chairing a meeting of all political parties in Delhi on the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, Shah appealed to all political parties to ensure that decisions are implemented in earnest at the ground level. Amit Shah called on the parties to mobilise their party workers to help implement the decisions taken by the Central Government for the welfare of the people of Delhi.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via