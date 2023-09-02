Delhi Shivling-fountain row: AAP files complaint, LG says, 'No problem if anyone sees God...'1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 05:25 PM IST
AAP has objected the installation of fountains shaped like ‘Shivling’ and accused Saxena and the BJP of disrespecting the 'Shivling' and also hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country
As Delhi gears up to host the G20 summit from September 9 to 10, arterial stretches in the capital have been given a makeover.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message