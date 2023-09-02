comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 3.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.6 4.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.7 1.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.2 1.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,574.85 0.18%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Shivling-fountain row: AAP files complaint, LG says, 'No problem if anyone sees God...'
Back

Delhi Shivling-fountain row: AAP files complaint, LG says, 'No problem if anyone sees God...'

 1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 05:25 PM IST Livemint

AAP has objected the installation of fountains shaped like ‘Shivling’ and accused Saxena and the BJP of disrespecting the 'Shivling' and also hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country

Shivling-shaped fountains installed near Palam Airport ahead of the G20 summit main event in New Delhi on September 9-10 (Photo: HT)Premium
Shivling-shaped fountains installed near Palam Airport ahead of the G20 summit main event in New Delhi on September 9-10 (Photo: HT)

As Delhi gears up to host the G20 summit from September 9 to 10, arterial stretches in the capital have been given a makeover.

As part of the beautification drive, 18 fountains shaped like the 'Shivling' have been installed at several places of the national capital, reported PTI.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the ruling party in the national capital, has objected the installation of fountains shaped like ‘Shivling’ and accused Saxena and the BJP of disrespecting the 'Shivling' and also hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country.

The party demanded action to be taken against the LG and the BJP should apologise to the country. 

Meanwhile, AAP MLAs today wrote to the Special Commissioner, Delhi Police, asking that action be taken against L-G VK Saxena and other government officials for “disrespecting the Shivling".

The MLAs said the Shivlings placed near the airport, which also have water fountains, had hurt the sentiments of people.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said, “We filed a complaint with Delhi Police in this matter. Additionally, we have also demanded action against the L-G… Since our Constitution has provisions against hurting religious sentiments, if necessary, we can also file a case against the L-G for offending religious feelings."

Asked about the AAP's objections to the fountains, Saxena said, "This is childish behaviour."

"First of all, they are not Shivlings. They are art pieces. There is God in every particle of this country. People tie rakhis to trees and worship trees. You can see everything the way you want to. We have installed these Yakshini statues and you can call them Devis. Anything can be said. It is their understanding," Saxena said.

"Our delegates will pass through this area. Yakshinis guard the valuables of Lord Kubera. Today, our country is becoming prosperous and these statues have been installed as a symbolic gesture," he told reporters.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 05:26 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App