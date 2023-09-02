AAP has objected the installation of fountains shaped like ‘Shivling’ and accused Saxena and the BJP of disrespecting the 'Shivling' and also hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country

As Delhi gears up to host the G20 summit from September 9 to 10, arterial stretches in the capital have been given a makeover. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of the beautification drive, 18 fountains shaped like the 'Shivling' have been installed at several places of the national capital, reported PTI.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the ruling party in the national capital, has objected the installation of fountains shaped like ‘Shivling’ and accused Saxena and the BJP of disrespecting the 'Shivling' and also hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party demanded action to be taken against the LG and the BJP should apologise to the country.

Meanwhile, AAP MLAs today wrote to the Special Commissioner, Delhi Police, asking that action be taken against L-G VK Saxena and other government officials for “disrespecting the Shivling".

The MLAs said the Shivlings placed near the airport, which also have water fountains, had hurt the sentiments of people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said, “We filed a complaint with Delhi Police in this matter. Additionally, we have also demanded action against the L-G… Since our Constitution has provisions against hurting religious sentiments, if necessary, we can also file a case against the L-G for offending religious feelings."

Asked about the AAP's objections to the fountains, Saxena said, "This is childish behaviour."

"First of all, they are not Shivlings. They are art pieces. There is God in every particle of this country. People tie rakhis to trees and worship trees. You can see everything the way you want to. We have installed these Yakshini statues and you can call them Devis. Anything can be said. It is their understanding," Saxena said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our delegates will pass through this area. Yakshinis guard the valuables of Lord Kubera. Today, our country is becoming prosperous and these statues have been installed as a symbolic gesture," he told reporters.