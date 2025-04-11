Delhi shocker! Businessman kills wife, dumps body in drain. Here’s how police nabbed accused with nose pin

The Delhi Police have arrested a businessman Anil Kumar for allegedly killing his wife, Seema Singh, and reportedly dumping her body in drain, reported NDTV on Friday.

According to the report, the police managed to arrest Anil following they found a nose pin of the victim, whose body was found in a drain in Delhi nearly a month ago.

About the probe: Earlier on 15 March, the police found the body wrapped in a bedsheet and tied to a stone and cement sack, in a drain in Delhi. The victim was identified with her nose pin - which helped the police unravel the murder mystery.

During the probe, the police tracked the nose pin to a jewellery store in South Delhi, where they found that it was bought by Anil Kumar. The bill was issued in Kumar's name. Kumar is a property dealer in Delhi who lived at a farmhouse in Gurugram.

Upon checking, the police reached out to Kumar and came to know that Seema Singh was his wife. When the police requested to speak to her, Kumar mentioned Seema went to Vrindavan without phone, which raised further suspicion.

Following this, the police reached Kumar's office in Dwarka, they found his mother-in-law's number in a diary. On being contacting the family, Seema's sister Babita said that they hadn't spoken to her since 11 March. The family was equally worried, said the report.

Babita even said to the police that Anil Kumar told them Seema was in Jaipur and that she wasn't in a mood to speak. Adding more, Anil assured Babita that Seema would connect with them once she feels better.

The report claimed that this same conversation continued for several days and when Seema's kin said they wanted to go to the police, Kumar's assurances made them kept waiting.

Family called to identify body: Later on 1 April, Seema's family was called to identify a woman's body. Apart from Seema's family, her son too identified the body of his mother. Citing the post-mortem report, the family said Seema was strangled to death. They added that only the couple - Anil Kumar and Ms Singh - had keys to their Dwarka house.