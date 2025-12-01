Delhi shocker: Groom driving Mercedes rams into men waiting for auto; one dead, two injured

A tragic car accident incident was reported on Sunday after a groom driving Mercedes rammed into 3 pedestrians waiting for autorickshaw at Nelson Mandela Marg. In the incident 1 died while 2 others suffered severe injuries.

The accused driver, who was employed as a software engineer in an American multinational technology company, was identified as Shivam Arora. Delhi police arrested the 29-year-old who was returning from his own wedding reception in a car borrowed from his friend. According to Hindustan Times report, no trace of any kind of intoxication was found in his blood sample, the police said.

Also Read | Haryana basketball tragedy: 2 players crushed to death as poles collapse

En-route to his Karol Bagh residence from a hotel in Vasant Kunj, the techie was travelling with his wife and elder brother. “At the time of the incident, he was driving the car along with his wife and elder brother. As per preliminary enquiry, the vehicle lost balance due to a diversion, resulting in the car hitting a pole where the three victims were standing at an auto stand. The family was returning home after attending the wedding reception” HT quoted another officer as saying.

Elaborating on the victim's details, southwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Goel said, “There were three injured persons aged around 25, 35 and 23. All of them work at a restaurant in Ambience Mall. They were rushed to a hospital where one of them, Singh (23), died during treatment. He was a resident of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli,” HT reported.

The individual who succumbed to his injuries was identified as Rohit Singh. According to Hindustan Times report, the 23-year-old deceased worked as a chef at the Ambience Mall. An employee of a French chain of bakery-café restaurants Paul, he was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Rohit Singh was standing near footpath with his friends Kapil, aged 35, and Lalit, age 25. Both of them, also employees of the same eatery ‘Paul,’ are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the city. The deceased lived in a rented room in Munirka.

According to the police, a PCR call about the accident was received at 2:33 am. The road outside Ambience Mall leads in two directions — one towards Munirka and the other to a U-turn. The speeding luxury car hit the divider as it lost balance and drove into the sidewalk where it struck the three men before crashing into pole.