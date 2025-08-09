Delhi shocker: Man kills wife, 2 minor daughters in Karawal Nagar; accused absconding

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife and two minor daughters at their residence in Karawal Nagar area of Delhi. The Delhi Police said the accused identified as Pradeep is absconding.

The incident took place on Friday night.

“A man named Pradeep has murdered his wife and two daughters aged five and seven in Delhi's Karawal Nagar area. The accused is absconding,” said Delhi Police.

According to NDTV report, long-standing arguments with his 28-year-old wife, Jayshree, may have been the motive behind the killings.

"We got to know about the incident today morning at 6 am. When we opened the door, we saw the mother and two daughters on their bed. The husband and wife used to fight regularly," a neighbour said, reported NDTV.

However, the exact behind the murders is being probed.

The police have registered a case against Pradeep and launched a manhunt to track him down.

The bodies of the three victims have been sent for post-mortem at the GTB Hospital in Delhi.

Bengaluru news: Man kills woman, dies by suicide A woman was murdered and the accused allegedly died by suicide shortly after the crime in Tirupalya near Hebbagodi on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Mandira Mandal (27).

Police said she was attacked with a knife and her throat was slit. The accused, Suman Mandal (28), was found hanging in the same house later. Both hailed from West Bengal.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Suman was a friend of Mandira’s husband Bijoy Mandal.

Mandira and Bijoy had been married for eight years and had a six-year-old son. However, the couple had been living separately for the past two years. Mandira was residing in a rented house in Tirupalya.

According to police, on Sunday evening, Suman reportedly went to visit Mandira. An argument is said to have broken out, during which Suman allegedly killed her using a knife available in the house. He later died by suicide by hanging himself in the room.

Hebbagodi police visited the spot and have sent both bodies for post-mortem.