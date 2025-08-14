Delhi shocker: Woman ‘gangraped, thrashed’ at party in Civil Lines area; ‘drink was spiked’

reportedlyFour men allegedly gangraped a 24-year-old woman at a party in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Sunday night, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Hindustan Times, a police officer said on Monday that the woman alleged she was raped by four men at a party after consuming alcohol. She's reportedly employed with a Gurugram-based firm.

“In her complaint, she said she received a call from a male friend on Sunday, inviting her to a party at a friend’s house in Civil Lines. She accepted the invitation and went to the house near Under Hill Road,” the officer said.

There she met her friend, another acquaintance and two other men.

“She said all of them drank and partied together till late night. She said that sometime during the night, her drink was spiked and she became semi-conscious,” the officer reportedly said.

‘Woman said she was thrashed’ Police cited the woman a saying that the four men took her to the washroom and gang-raped her.

“The woman said she was thrashed by the suspects and they also filmed the act,” the officer was quoted as saying.

The suspects allegedly threatened to upload the video on social media if she reported the matter to police.

“The men dropped her outside her house and left. The woman then called the police and reported the matter. A woman official attended to the call and took her for a medical examination,” the officer said.

Police said her parents were informed and she was counselled.

Case filed Based on the woman's complaint, a case of rape was registered and an investigation was launched.

“The team visited the house in Civil Lines, but the accused were missing. Teams are out looking for them,” police told HT.

In another incident, a 32-year-old assistant manager, Abhilash Kumar, was arrested for allegedly masturbating to a woman waiting for a cab at Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, police said on Monday.

The incident reportedly happened on August 2, when the woman, who turned out to be an Instagram influencer, was waiting for a cab at Rajiv Chowk after getting off a bus coming from Jaipur.

The woman allegedly found the man masturbating while standing in public, made a video of the act, and shared it on social media.

After a complaint, police filed a case under sections 75 (2) (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking) of the BNS at the Civil Lines Police Station.

