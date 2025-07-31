Delhi shocker: Youth stabbed to death on his birthday in road rage brawl, friend critically injured

In a horrific case of road rage, a 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death while his friend was seriously injured in a brawl on Wednesday night in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi.

The deceased, identified as Vikas Walecha, was celebrating his birthday with his friends when the incident took place.

Vikas and his friend Sumit were inside the former's car near a liquor shop in Paper Market in the Ghazipur area when a man on a two-wheeler brushed past his vehicle.

Following this, Vikas confronted the rider, which resulted in an argument between them.

Later, the rider called his friends to the spot. They brutally thrashed Vikas and Sumit with iron rods.

The accused repeatedly stabbed them, killing Vikas on the spot.

"At around 10.30 pm, the group (Vikas and friends) went to Paper Market near the CNG pump in Ghazipur in three vehicles. On spotting Salman (the main accused) near a wine shop, they confronted him. Salman called his associates, and in the ensuing scuffle, Walecha was fatally stabbed while his friend Sumit Sharma sustained a leg fracture," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the scene.

Vikas and Sumit were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where the former was declared brought dead and the latter’s condition is said to be critical.

Both friends worked at a private company in Sector 5 of Noida.

"Vikas, a resident of NIT Sector 5 in Faridabad, was declared brought dead at LBS Hospital, where Sharma is currently undergoing treatment," the DCP said.

Vikas’ mother said: "He left for work in the morning. He used to stay in a PG in Noida. He said he would spend the night with his friends and return home in the morning," according to an NDTV report.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, a case has been registered at the Ghazipur police station, and four people have been held in connection with the case, Dhania said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Salman Khan (24), Azad Mishra (31) and Monu Mishra (28), all residents of Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad.

A 13-year-old juvenile was also apprehended, the DCP said.

3 injured in separate road rage incidents Three men were injured after they were brutally assaulted in separate incidents of road rage in Delhi, police said.

In the first case, seven to eight men driving a BMW and a Thar allegedly attacked two men with beer bottles and stones after getting enraged over honking at a food outlet in Dwarka Sector 10.

In another incident that occurred around noon on July 25 in Southwest Delhi's Munirka area, a man was allegedly beaten up until he lost consciousness by a group of men, after he failed to make way quickly enough upon hearing a horn.