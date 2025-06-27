Gangster’s mother shot dead in Punjab, another’s nephew killed in Delhi in separate hits

Jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's mother and another person accompanying her were reportedly shot dead by unidentified people on a bike in Batala, Punjab, police said.

Harjit Kaur sustained critical injuries during the incident that happened around 9:30 pm on Thursday and was transferred to a hospital in Amritsar, news agency PTI reported. She died later from her bullet injuries, the report quoted a police official from Batala as saying.

The incident toom place on Qadian Road, in the Civil Lines area.

"Unidentified bike-borne persons opened fire when Harjit Kaur and another person Karanvir Singh were in the car," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Batala, Paramveer Singh told PTI.

Harjit Kaur, who hails from Bhagwanpur, was earlier elected as a member of village panchayat.

In March, jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was detained under the PIT-NDPS Act and shifted from central jail in Bathinda to Assam's Silchar jail. Bhagwanpuria was already in the custody of Punjab Police in the 2022 Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Besides, he faces several other cases.

Delhi shooting In a seperate incidint, a 43-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants while his daughter was injured in outer-north Delhi's Bawana area on Friday morning, an official said.

The victim, identified as Dipak, is said to be the nephew of gangster Manjit Mahal. Accoridng to the Hindustan Times, the incident took place when he was on a morning walk with his daughter.

“One person, named Dipak, age 43, has died in a shooting incident in Bawana. Unknown persons had fired upon him,” Delhi Police officials said.

Dipak sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Dipak's daughter was with him at the time of the incident and sustained an injury to her hand. She is out of danger.

"His daughter received a gunshot wound on her hand during the attack. She was immediately taken to a hospital and is stated to be out of danger," the officer said.

A case has been registered and teams have been formed to identify and nab the attackers.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained, police said.

However, the Delhi Police said the victim is the nephew of notorious gangster Manjit Mahal.

“He [Dipak] has no criminal background. The police suspect an angle of gang war in this incident. Two accused came on a motorbike and fired several rounds,” police said.

They added seven to eight wounds are visible on Deepak's body, but only after the post-mortem report will it be known how many bullets were fired.