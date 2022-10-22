On Saturday, as people flocked to the markets for Dhanteras shopping, the traffic in places like Anand Vihar, Karol Bagh, Azadpur, and many others moved at a snail's pace. Calls from city residents who were complaining about heavy traffic at various intersections flooded the Delhi Traffic Control Room.

"Places like Karol Bagh, Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Kondli Chowk, Najafgarh, Azadpur Mandawali, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Janpath, Laxmi Nagar have been witnessing heavy traffic jams," a senior traffic official posted at the Delhi Traffic Control Room said.

"We have received several calls from these areas complaining about traffic jams. We have accordingly deputed our personnel on the ground to normalise the traffic for smooth vehicular traffic," he said.

Police are attempting to reduce traffic by stationing personnel along the roads leading to the major markets, said Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav.

Police has made all the arrangements and deployed out staff who are ensuring that congestions especially on the routes towards the market areas are cleared and normalised, Yadav said.

"At areas witnessing heavy congestions, we are ensuring that traffic situation is controlled to ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement," he told PTI.

One of the commuters, a resident of Sangam Vihar who had come to shop at Lajpat Nagar Central Market said, "Due to excess crowd in the market area, it took us almost an hour to drive through the lanes to reach Central Market here. It's usually a crowded market but due to Dhanteras, it is even slower."

Keshav Singh, a commuter from Gurgaon to Delhi, reported encountering heavy traffic at the city's border, not to mention the traffic he had to navigate to get to Dwarka and then the city centre.

"It took me around half an hour to reach from Punjabi bagh to Netaji Subhash Place which is 10 to 15 minutes ride. The car was only driven in second gear due to bumper to bumper traffic," said Bhaskar, another commuter.

(With inputs from PTI)