Delhi shoppers throng markets on Dhanteras, traffic snarls jam the city2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 09:44 PM IST
Traffic moved at a snail's pace in many places in Delhi as people flooded markets for shopping on Dhanteras
On Saturday, as people flocked to the markets for Dhanteras shopping, the traffic in places like Anand Vihar, Karol Bagh, Azadpur, and many others moved at a snail's pace. Calls from city residents who were complaining about heavy traffic at various intersections flooded the Delhi Traffic Control Room.