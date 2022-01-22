Delhi: Should Covid restrictions be lifted now? What residents have to say

Delhi: Should Covid restrictions be lifted now? What residents have to say2 min read . 05:15 PM IST
- DDMA on Friday allowed all private offices in Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50% attendance with immediate effect
Delhi Covid restrictions: Sixty-three per cent Delhi residents will be fine with removal of Covid restrictions such as night and weekend curfews, odd even shops opening once the test positivity rate falls to 5%, according to a survey conducted by LocalCircles.
To a question on what should be the criteria to remove current Covid-related restrictions imposed in Delhi, 11% of respondents said the test positivity rate should fall to 20% minimum, 26% said it should fall to 10%, another 26% said it should be 5%, 21% said 2% minimum, and 5% said 1% minimum.
"Only 5% of residents asked the state government to remove all the restrictions right now without delay. "The findings indicate that 63% of Delhi residents will be ok with the removal of COVID restrictions, (including night and weekend curfews, odd-even shops opening, etc.) once the Test Positivity Rate falls to 5%. This question in the survey received 7,598 responses," the survey found.
Currently, Delhi has imposed night and weekend curfew to break the chain of infection in the national capital. However, in the past few days the daily number of Covid cases has declined and positivity too has come down.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently sent a recommendation to LG Anil Baijal to end the weekend curfew. He also asked to end the odd-even system in the markets and to allow private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday allowed all private offices in Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50% attendance with immediate effect.
The DDMA has, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff. "They're further advised to follow work from home, as far as possible," it said in its order.
The authority clarified that the night curfew and weekend lockdown will continue to in the national capital.
