As many as 2,790 people have tested positive for new Covid-19 cases in Delhi in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 6,65,220. As against yesterday's 1,819 cases, today's numbers show a steep rise in the daily rise. For, the past week, the city has reported over 1,500 cases on a daily basis, apart from recording 992 cases on Tuesday, but it didn't cross the 2000-mark in the recent past. On December 8, last year, the city had recorded 3,188 cases and 2,706 on December 6.

The positivity rate also mounted to 3.57% amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks. A total of 78,073 tests, including 47,026 RT-PCR tests and 31,047 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the health bulletin said.

The city had recorded 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on Sunday. It reported 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 cases on Thursday. On Thursday, Delhi also saw 1,121 recoveries taking the total recovery count to 6,43,686. And with 9 deaths, the death toll rose to 11,036. The active cases touched 10,498, as against 8,838 on Wednesday.

In the wake of rising coronavirus infections, the government has taken a number of measures, though health minister Satyendar Jain has noted that a second COVID lockdown in the national capital is "not a solution". The government has already capped the gatherings at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces; only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30. Also, random testing of Covid-19 for passengers arriving in the national capital from states where cases are increasing also started yesterday at the Delhi airport. Further, the schools have been asked to conduct online classes from April 1 for the new academic sessions.

Jain had said last week, "As of now, there is no possibility of another lockdown. We had tried it earlier with not much success. Experts had said that due to its 14-day cycle (of the infection), a 21-day lockdown would stop the spread of the virus but that did not happen. So for me, lockdown is no solution."

"Compared to other states, the situation in Delhi is under control. The testing rate is 5% more than the national average. People should not be careless and wear masks as much as possible, he had also said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for an emergency meeting in the wake of rising in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The meeting will be attended by Satyendar Jain and other officials.

(With inputs from agencies)





