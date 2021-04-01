Delhi shows a steep surge in daily COVID-19 infections: 2,790 new cases today

In the wake of rising coronavirus infections, the government has taken a number of measures, though health minister Satyendar Jain has noted that a second COVID lockdown in the national capital is "not a solution". The government has already capped the gatherings at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces; only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30. Also, random testing of Covid-19 for passengers arriving in the national capital from states where cases are increasing also started yesterday at the Delhi airport. Further, the schools have been asked to conduct online classes from April 1 for the new academic sessions.

