Delhi shrouded in thick smog, AQI remains 'very poor': WFH, ban on old cars - Full list of new curbs effective today

Toxic haze enveloped Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning as fresh measures in addition to the GRAP Stage 4 restrictions were invoked on 18 December to curb pollution levels. As stricter anti-pollution measures take effect from today amid ‘severe’ AQI at several locations, let's have a look at what's allowed and what's not in the National Capital region.
Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra announced on Wednesday that all government and private institutions in the city would operate in physical mode partially. he instructed offices to operate with 50% attendance on the following day, with the remaining employees working from home. Declaring the shift to work from home from Thursday, he warned of action if the offices failed to comply with the directive. However, this rule comes with some exceptions.
“Similarly, workers will be awarded compensation for the days GRAP IV will remain in place. These benefits will be extended to workers registered with the government. The registration process is ongoing,” PTI quoted Delhi Labour Minister as saying.
The Commission for Air Quality Management enforced multiple additional restrictions after Delhi registered the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in 'severe' category for three consecutive days. On Thursday, Delhi registered an AQI reading of 358 at 7:00 AM, which falls in ‘very poor' category. Though it marks significant improvement in air quality but several areas across the continue to grapple with ‘severe’ AQI, including Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur, as per data from monitoring stations of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
To enforce the additional restrictions, the Delhi Traffic Police and transport department's enforcement teams will be deployed at petrol pumps and borders from Thursday.
