Delhi shrouded in thick smog, AQI remains 'very poor': WFH, ban on old cars - Full list of new curbs effective today

Toxic haze enveloped Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning as fresh measures in addition to the GRAP Stage 4 restrictions were invoked on 18 December to curb pollution levels. As stricter anti-pollution measures take effect from today amid ‘severe’ AQI at several locations, let's have a look at what's allowed and what's not in the National Capital region.

Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra announced on Wednesday that all government and private institutions in the city would operate in physical mode partially. he instructed offices to operate with 50% attendance on the following day, with the remaining employees working from home. Declaring the shift to work from home from Thursday, he warned of action if the offices failed to comply with the directive. However, this rule comes with some exceptions.

This order excludes emergency and frontline workers. Those individuals working in hospitals, in the fire department, in implementing air pollution control measures, in public and private health services, in transport and sanitation services and other essential services are exempt from the restrictive order.

During the Wednesday presser, Kapil Mishra announced that the construction workers will be compensated with ₹ 10,000 who are set to be affected with GRAP Stage 3 restrictions on construction activities. Notably, Stage 3 restrictions have been in place for the past 17 days. “Similarly, workers will be awarded compensation for the days GRAP IV will remain in place. These benefits will be extended to workers registered with the government. The registration process is ongoing,” PTI quoted Delhi Labour Minister as saying.

The Commission for Air Quality Management enforced multiple additional restrictions after Delhi registered the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in 'severe' category for three consecutive days. On Thursday, Delhi registered an AQI reading of 358 at 7:00 AM, which falls in ‘very poor' category. Though it marks significant improvement in air quality but several areas across the continue to grapple with ‘severe’ AQI, including Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur, as per data from monitoring stations of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi government mandates PUC certificates: What is it? Announcing several checks in its fight against air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that vehicles without a PUC certificate will not be provided fuel at petrol pumps from Thursday. Pollution Under Control or PUC certificates are those which are issued after vehicular emission check at authorised centres across the national capital.

: The restrictive measures come after Supreme Court modified its 12 August order on exemption for older vehicles and ended protection against coercive action to BS-3 and below vehicles in the national capital. "Trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi have also been banned... I appeal to people coming from outside Delhi to bring vehicles that comply with Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission standards," ANI quoted Manjinder Singh Sirsa as saying. To enforce the additional restrictions, the Delhi Traffic Police and transport department's enforcement teams will be deployed at petrol pumps and borders from Thursday.