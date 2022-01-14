Delhi shuts another market for violating Covid-19 norms amid surge in cases

Delhi North East authorities have shut down another market in a span of almost a week for violating Covid-19 norms. The authorities ordered the closure of Kali Ghata Market in West Karawal Nagar Road in northeast Delhi on Thursday. According to the authorities, the market will remain close from till Friday 10 AM.

The authorities took action after they found that shopkeepers, vendors, and the general public were not following Covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

Shops, establishments, and offices in the market were asked to display signboards encouraging people to wear a mask, follow social distancing, and use sanitizer. They were also asked to open shops on an odd-even basis.

On January 6, the national capital's northeast district authorities shut down Sonia Vihar 2nd Pushta Market and Mukund Vihar Market in Karawal Nagar because they also did not comply with the Covid-19 safety protocol.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered all shop owners to strictly follow the Covid -safety norms amid the rising number of Covid cases in the city, driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Khajuri Khas has been directed to ensure strict compliance with this order, while the Market Welfare Association has been directed to extend all its cooperation.

Delhi reported 27,561 fresh Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, and 40 deaths on Wednesday, while the positivity rate rose to 26.22%.

