NEW DELHI : Delhi North East District authorities on Thursday shut down two market places for violating Covid norms.

Sonia Vihar 2nd Pushta Market and Mukund Vihar Market in Karawal Nagar were shut down owing to violation of Covid appropriate behaviour in these market places.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 10, 665 fresh Covid-19 cases pushing the active tally to 23,307. The positivity rate for Covid-19 in the city also jumped to 11.88%.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday noted that the national capital is expected to log around 14,000 new COVID-19 cases today with the positivity rate surging to 14%.

However on a positive note the minister said that till now no person has died of Omicron variant in the national capital. “As of now, it appears lockdown is not needed," the minister further said.

The AAP government also ruled out the possibility of a lockdown. They are constantly monitoring the situation.

“There will be no lockdown in Delhi, but some restrictions are required to ensure public health," said Satyendar Jain.

