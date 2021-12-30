The Delhi government has ordered shutdown of two markets in Seelampur for violation of Covid norms. The government has shut fruit market and Nehru Market in North East Delhi's Seelampur till 10 pm of December 31.

Delhi recently announced some restrictions in the wake of rising Covid cases due to highly infectious Omicron.

Spike in Covid cases in short span of time prompted the Delhi government to announce fresh restrictions. The government enforced ‘Yellow alert’ under GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan).

The government has shut down cinema halls, spas, gyms, and multiplexes.

Delhi Metro, restaurants, and bars are currently operating at 50% seating capacity. Marriages and funerals have been allowed, but with attendance of 20 persons. Social, political, cultural, religious and festival events have been prohibited.

Delhi today reported 1,313 fresh Covid cases (positivity rate 1.73 %) and 423 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The city had recorded nearly 1000 cases with positivity rate of over 1% on Wednesday. Currently, the city is placed under Level-1 alert.

