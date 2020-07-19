NEW DELHI : The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has started free ambulance service for COVID-19 patients in need of mobility support in the national capital.

In the first phase, 12 ambulances equipped with "ultra-modern medical facilities" have been rolled out for this purpose, the Sikh body said.

DSGMC President, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said more ambulances will be made available as and when required.

At present, the ambulance service is available in north, south, east, west and central Delhi.

"COVID-19 patients can avail free ambulance service by dialing 9811992175/9818676757 for West Delhi, 9899511581/8527154302 for East Delhi, 8010471440/9953333307 for South Delhi, 9868741345/8587944794 for North Delhi," the DSGMC said.

Patients in emergency situations can also call the central control room on 9891403828/9953086923 or contact the nearest DSGMC-run gurdwara for free transportation, it said.

All the ambulances are equipped with essential protective equipment such as masks and sanitisers as per the government guidelines issued to contain the pandemic, Sirsa said.

Earlier, the Sikh body had provided accommodation to around 200 doctors and paramedical staff deployed on COVID-19 duties in AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia, Lady Hardinge Hospital, at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Gurdwara Moti Bagh and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

