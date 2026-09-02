Delhi SIR: Why 33% of voters excluded? Which 13 seats saw highest deletions? Check if you are one of them

As many as 33% voters in Delhi have been deleted in the draft rolls released after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Of the total elector base of 1,45,10,299, enumeration forms were successfully collected from 97,53,577 voters, accounting for 67.22% of the total population. However, a massive 47,56,722 entries or nearly 33% have been flagged and excluded from the draft rolls.

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The numbers were released by Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, released after the enumeration phase of SIR was conducted between 30th June and 17th August this year.

Why were the names excluded? The bulk of the exclusions consists of 43,32,775 electors categorised as permanently shifted, absent, or falling into other unverified categories. Additionally, the enumeration process identified 2,82,412 deceased voters and 1,41,535 duplicate entries enrolled at multiple places

The bulk of the exclusions consists of 43,32,775 electors categorised as permanently shifted, absent, or falling into other unverified categories. Additionally, the enumeration process identified 2,82,412 deceased voters and 1,41,535 duplicate entries enrolled at multiple places.

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According to official notes, Block Level Officers (BLOs) were unable to recover forms for these individuals because they either relocated to other states, could not be found, failed to submit the form before the deadline, or declined to re-register.

Affected citizens can still rectify their voter status during the claims and objections window running from 31st August to 30th September 2026, the Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

Also Read | Bengal SIR: SC asks ECI for data on appeals against electoral roll deletions

It added genuine electors omitted from the list can submit Form-6 along with the required Declaration Form to get reinstated, further stating that residents can check their status on the Absent, Shifted, and Dead/Duplicate (ASDD) list by visiting the official website.

Over 40% voter deletions in 13 Delhi seats An analysis of the SIR draft electoral roll reveals significant localised drop-offs, with 13 out of Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies recording over 40% of their registered voters left out, according to a Times Of India report.

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Constituencies with highest deletions Tughlakabad: 47.8%

Okhla: 45.2%

RK Puram: 44.4%

Kasturba Nagar: 43.9%

Also Read | Prakash Raj claims his name deleted from Bengaluru voter list during SIR

Kalkaji: 42.7%

Badarpur: 42.5%

New Delhi: 41.6%

Jangpura: 41.4%

Mehrauli: 41.0%

Patel Nagar: 40.7%

Sangam Vihar: 40.7%

Karol Bagh: 40.4%

Patparganj: 40%

37% decline from 2025 Assembly election The draft electoral roll lists 97.53 lakh voters, around 58 lakh fewer than the roll used for the 2025 Assembly election, as per PTI. The SIR has also altered the demographic composition of the electorate in terms of gender and age.

Also Read | EC extends Karnataka SIR enumeration deadline till 17 August

The February 2025 Assembly election roll had 1,55,24,858 electors. The draft roll therefore reflects a reduction of 57,71,281 voters, or 37.18%.

Male voters account for a larger portion of the decline. Their number dropped from 83,49,645 in 2025 to 49,88,993 in the draft roll, a fall of 40.25%. Female electors declined from 71,73,952 to 47,64,137, representing a 33.59% decrease.

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Delhi among states with highest SIR deletions

More than 47 lakh voters were removed from Delhi’s draft electoral roll, placing the capital among the states and Union territories with the highest number of deletions.

In Karnataka, 1.07 crore of the 4.46 crore voters were left out of the draft roll. Andhra Pradesh saw 44.89 lakh names excluded.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu recorded deletions equivalent to 29.64% of their total electorate in the draft roll prepared under the SIR.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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