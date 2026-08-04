Delhi SIR: EC revises schedule, announces new date for final voter roll publication | Check details

The deadline for the voter list clean-up exercise, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in the national capital has been extended to August 17, the Election Commission said today. This is the second extension to the SIR of the electoral rolls in Delhi this month. As per the revised schedule, the draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 24, instead of August 17.

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The poll panel has revised the schedule for the ongoing voter list revision, extending the timeline for several key stages of the exercise. Under the updated schedule, electoral officials will examine and decide on claims and objections submitted by voters between August 24 and October 22.

The publication of the final electoral rolls has also been pushed back to October 27, from the earlier date of October 19.

In Delhi, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have already distributed enumeration forms to nearly all of the city's 1.45 crore registered voters. More than 62 per cent of the completed forms have been digitised so far.

Earlier, the deadline for the door-to-door verification drive being carried out by BLOs was August 8.

How to fill the Delhi SIR form Given below are the steps to fill in the Delhi SIR form:

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Electors need to match their details with the previous SIR exercise conducted between 2002 and 2005. The left-hand section of the SIR form is for electors whose names appeared in the electoral rolls prepared during Delhi's previous revision in 2002.

Those who were registered as electors in any state other than Delhi during the above-mentioned period must provide details from the corresponding electoral rolls of the state where they were enrolled.

Electors must provide the following details: Elector's name

EPIC number

Relative's name

Relationship

District

State

Assembly Constituency (AC) name

Assembly Constituency (AC) number

Part number

Serial number

A recent passport-sized photograph must also be attached. What to do if a voter's name is not found in the earlier rolls If a voter's name is not found in the earlier electoral rolls, a link can be established through their parents or grandparents whose names appeared in those records. In such cases, the section on the right-hand side of the form must be filled in with the details of the relative whose name appeared in the previous SIR, along with the voter's relationship to that person.

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In the bottom section of the form, electors must provide their date of birth, mobile number, and the name of their parent, guardian or spouse, along with that person's current EPIC number. It is important to note that providing an Aadhaar number is optional.

Residents who have been living in Delhi since before 2002 can verify their details by checking the 2002 electoral rolls on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi.

Those whose names do not appear in the 2002 electoral rolls should provide the details of a relative whose name is listed, including the person's name, state, Assembly Constituency, constituency number, part number and serial number.

After completing the form, electors should sign it (or affix their thumb impression), add the date, and submit it to the designated BLO, who will provide an acknowledgement receipt upon submission.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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