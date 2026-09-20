Delhi SIR: Got an EC notice? CEO says names won’t be automatically deleted after Advani, Jaishankar among those flagged

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer clarified on Sunday that receiving a notice during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls does not automatically mean that an elector’s name will be removed from the voter list.

This comes after former deputy prime minister L K Advani and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar were among the prominent Delhi voters included in the list of 33 lakh electors being sent notices over "discrepancies" in the information submitted during the SIR exercise.

Advertisement

The CEO’s office stressed that no voter can be deleted from the electoral roll without first being given an opportunity to present their case. It added that any such deletion must follow a proper, speaking and appealable order.

The clarification followed reports circulating about notices being sent to prominent personalities and other electors as part of the SIR exercise in Delhi.

According to the CEO’s office, the draft electoral roll was compiled using details submitted by voters through Enumeration Forms during the exercise and handed over to Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The draft was published on August 31.

The electoral roll is available for public access through the CEO Delhi website, offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), as well as designated polling station locations, according to ANI.

Advertisement

The Election Commission of India launched the SIR in Delhi on May 14, stating that the exercise was aimed at ensuring that "No eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll."

According to the latest press note issued by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, electors included in the draft roll have been divided into two broad categories — those whose names, or whose progeny entries, could be linked to the electoral rolls from the previous intensive revision, and those for whom such a link could not be established.

Notices are being sent to voters whose records could not be linked to the electoral roll from the last intensive revision, as well as those whose linked details contain "logical discrepancies".

Advertisement

The CEO's office said the list of electors who have received notices has been uploaded on the websites of the CEO Delhi, District Election Officers and Voter Centres.

Clarifying the purpose of the notices, the office said, "All stakeholders are hereby informed that issue of Notice does not mean that their names will be deleted from the electoral rolls of NCT of Delhi." It added that the system-generated notices are intended to facilitate correction of data in ECINET.

No deletion without due process The CEO's office reiterated that "No name can be deleted without giving an opportunity of being heard and a proper speaking and appealable order".

It also rejected reports suggesting that the notices had created a "no existential crisis", saying there was "no existential crisis" arising from the notices.

Advertisement

Electors who receive notices can file their responses along with the required documents before the concerned ERO or Booth Level Officer (BLO).

The Delhi CEO’s office clarified that the list of documents prescribed by the Election Commission of India is "only Indicative not exhaustive". It said EROs, being statutory authorities, will assess each case individually and make a final determination after considering the documents submitted and the report prepared by the BLO.

The process of deciding the notices is expected to conclude by October 29. The names of eligible electors covered by the exercise will subsequently be included in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on November 4.

Delhi receives over 84,000 Form-6 applications during SIR from Aug 31 - Sep 19 The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s daily SIR bulletin said 84,263 Form-6 applications were submitted across the national capital between August 31 and September 19. This was in addition to 2,12,400 such applications received up to August 30.

Advertisement

Form-6 is used by citizens to seek inclusion of their names in the electoral roll. During the August 31-September 19 period, the authorities also received 174 Form-6A applications, 1,396 Form-7 applications and 29,705 Form-8 applications.

The CEO’s office urged residents to verify their names in the draft electoral roll and, if missing, submit Form-6 along with the required declaration and supporting documents.

Those who will turn 18 on or before October 1, 2026, are also eligible to apply through Form-6. Form-8 can be submitted for changing an address or making corrections to existing electoral roll entries.

Claims, objections to be settled by October 29 Claims and objections submitted by September 30 will be processed by October 29, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, according to the latest bulletin.

Advertisement

The CEO’s office has also scheduled special camps at all polling station locations on September 20 and September 27, where citizens can access various electoral services.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Delhi SIR: Got an EC notice? CEO says names won’t be automatically deleted after Advani, Jaishankar among those flagged