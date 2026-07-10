Delhi SIR: How to fill the form if your name is not in the 2002 electoral rolls

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls which began in Delhi on 30 June with the enumeration phase is underway. Over one crore enumeration forms have been distributed, as per Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) status report issued on 9 July. Meanwhile, around 5.75 lakh completed forms have been digitised.

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To ensure that electoral rolls remain accurate and up to date for over 1.45 crore Delhi electors, BLOs have been assigned with the task of house-to-house verification ahead of future elections in the capital. As per the data, 74.70 per cent of the capital's 1,45,10,298 electors have already received enumeration forms.

With the ongoing SIR process, many residents across the nation capital are curious to know how to fill forms provided by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and to submit them before 29 July deadline. We have provided here a sample of enumeration form which carry pre-printed details such as the voter’s name, EPIC number, address, Assembly constituency, parliamentary constituency, photograph and state name. If any elector has not yet received the form, then they must contact their designated BLO or download it from the Election Commission’s website.

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Sample of SIR enumeration form

There are two sections mentioned in the form — ‘Details of the Elector in the Electoral Roll of the last SIR’ and 'Details of the relative whose name is given in the previous column in the last SIR.

How to fill Delhi SIR form? Given below are the steps to fill Delhi SIR forms:

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Electors need to map their details with the previous SIR exercise conducted between 2002 and 2005. Left section of SIR form is for those electors who were a part of the electoral rolls prepared during Delhi’s previous revision in 2002. Those who were an elector of any other state apart from Delhi during the above-mentioned period, must furnish details with the corresponding rolls of that state where they were enrolled. Electors have to provide the following relevant details-

Elector name

EPIC Number

Relatives Name

Relationship

District

State

Assembly constituency (AC) name

Assembly constituency (AC) number

Part Number

Serial Number

A recent passport-size photograph also needs to be attached

Also Read | EC deleted 6 crore names in one year since SIR began

2. What to do if a voter’s name is not found in earlier rolls If a voter’s name is not found in earlier rolls, link can be established through parents or grandparents whose names appeared in those records. This implies that the section on the right needs to be filled with details of the elector who was a part of previous SIR, mentioning the voter's relationship with him/her.

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Moving ahead to the bottom section, electors need to provide their Date of Birth; mobile number; parents', guardian's or spouse name and their current EPIC number. It is important to note that it is not mandatory to provide Aadhar number as it is optional.

Also Read | Passport a valid document for SIR identification: EC

Residents who have been living in Delhi since before 2002 can verify their details by checking the 2002 electoral rolls on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi. Those who were not a part of the 2002 electoral rolls must note relative’s details, such as name, State, Assembly constituency, constituency number, part number and serial number. Complete the form with signature or thumb impression and date. After filling out the required form, submit it to the designated BLO, who will provide an acknowledgement receipt upon submission.

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The draft electoral roll will be released on 5 August followed by the window for filing claims and objections which will continue till 4 September.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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