Delhi: Sisodia hints at school reopening as 85% govt school students get jabbed

Sisodia mentioned that 85% of students in government schools of the national capital have been inoculated against the novel coronavirus. However, he also pointed out that vaccination drive in Delhi's private schools were moving in ‘snail’s pace'.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday hinted at putting forward a proposal to DDMA to reopen schools in the national capital as most of the students in higher classes have been inoculated.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday hinted at putting forward a proposal to DDMA to reopen schools in the national capital as most of the students in higher classes have been inoculated.
He pointed out that only 42% students in private schools have been vaccinated till 21 January.
Private schools have about 3.5 lakh students eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, but not even 2 lakh have been vaccinated till date, the minister, who also holds the education portfolio, he said.
"While government schools are moving towards fulfilling their target of vaccination, inoculation is being done at a snail's pace in private schools. Except East Delhi district, private schools have failed to achieve even 50 per cent vaccination coverage," he said.
"Even aided schools haven't fared well. So far, only 57 per cent of students have been vaccinated in aided schools," he added.
About 85% students of Delhi government schools in the age-group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated till 21 January, according to a government statement.
The vaccination of students between the age group of 15-18 years began from 3 January.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has set a target of 100 per cent vaccination till January 30, which appears within reach, it said.
Sisodia on Saturday said that vaccination is the most effective way to be safe from Covid-19 and hence, it is extremely important that all eligible students get vaccinated at the earliest.
"In 12 out of the 15 education districts, 85 per cent students of Delhi government schools have been vaccinated and there are about 300 schools where 90 per cent eligible students have got the jab," he added.
Noting that the vaccination speed in government schools is "commendable", he said the teachers have been at the forefront in these unprecedented times of the pandemic.
"They are taking care of not just education but also vaccination of students. Hundred per cent vaccination of students will help us in shifting from online education to offline mode. Now that the coronavirus cases are declining considerably, and most of the students in higher classes have been inoculated, a proposal may be placed before the DDMA for reopening of schools," he said.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had started making preparations for it on a war footing, said the statement.
A nodal in-charge was deployed at each school, it said, adding that all class teachers were asked to ensure that information about vaccination sites reached all parents and students.
The government had designated over 150 sites for vaccination of school students. The 20 school health clinics started at government schools were also turned into vaccination centres.
The National Capital today reported a rise in Covid cases at 11,486, the state health department said in a statement. Total 14,802 recoveries and 45 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The Covid positivity rate dipped to 16.36 per cent today. Delhi's active Covid case tally stands at 58,593.
