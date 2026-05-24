Delhi sizzles at 42.7°C, IMD predicts no relief as ‘severe heatwave’ grips most of India — 3 states on red alert today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against sweltering heat in the coming days as it forecasted more heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over Central India during next 6 days. At the same time, East adjoining Peninsular India is likely to witness similar weather conditions till 26 May while residents of Northwest India can expect heat wave to severe heat wave conditions between 24 and 29 May.

IMD issued red alert for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, predicting ‘severe’ heatwave conditions on 24 May. Delhi, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam, Telangana, parts of Karnataka and West Bengal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are on orange alert today.

Do's and Don'ts during heatwave conditions As a precautionary measure, residents of these regions must:

Limit outdoor exposure

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water even

Avoid stepping out during 12 PM – 4 PM

Take care of children, elderly and pets

Use sun protection such as umbrella/cap/sunglasses while going outside

Wear light-colored, loose cotton clothes

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and sugary drinks

Keep your home cool and well-ventilated

Seek medical help immediately in case of dizziness, headache or heatstroke symptoms

View full Image View full Image IMD warned of severe heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated/some pockets of the following:

Over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh; Vidarbha till 29 May; with severe heat wave conditions over East Uttar Pradesh; East Madhya Pradesh; Vidarbha during same period.

Over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between 24 and 29 May with severe heat wave conditions likely in some/many pockets during 24 to 27 May.

Over Rajasthan till 29 May with severe heat wave conditions likely in isolated/some pockets over West Rajasthan during 24 to 29 May.

Over Telangana till 26 May.

Over West Jharkhand till 25 May; Bihar on 24 May; Interior Odisha; Chhattisgarh till 27 May.

In addition to this, IMD warned of hot and humid weather conditions over Gangetic West Bengal till 24 May; Coastal Odisha till 27 May; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 24 May. Warm Night conditions are likely in isolated pockets over interior Odisha until 27 May; in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Vidarbha on 24 May.

Also Read | Delhi on heatwave alert for 6 days amid 44°C spike in mercury

Urging farmers to be cautious during extreme weather conditions, IMD warned against rising temperatures which can silently impact crop health. Extreme heat can reduce growth, lower yield and increasing stress on plants. IMD in a post on X stated, “When heat crosses optimum levels, crops struggle to maintain their natural processes, leading to reduced productivity.” During this time, farmers must ensure proper irrigation, use mulching to retain soil moisture and monitor crops regularly for heat stress signs. Noting progress of Southwest monsoon, IMD predicted isolated heavy to very rainfall likely over Kerala & Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Northeast & adjoining east India during next 3-4 days. “Southwest monsoon advanced into some parts of southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin area, southwest, southeast and east central Bay of Bengal and most parts of Andaman Sea," the weather office said.

Also Read | Govt urges power restraint as IMD warns of severe heatwave across India