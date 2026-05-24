Delhi sizzles at 42.7°C, IMD predicts no relief as ‘severe heatwave’ grips most of India — 3 states on red alert today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned against sweltering heat in the coming days as it forecasted more heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over Central India during next 6 days. At the same time, East adjoining Peninsular India is likely to witness similar weather conditions till 26 May while residents of Northwest India can expect heat wave to severe heat wave conditions between 24 and 29 May.
IMD issued red alert for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, predicting ‘severe’ heatwave conditions on 24 May. Delhi, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam, Telangana, parts of Karnataka and West Bengal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are on orange alert today.
As a precautionary measure, residents of these regions must:
Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated/some pockets of the following:
Noting progress of Southwest monsoon, IMD predicted isolated heavy to very rainfall likely over Kerala & Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Northeast & adjoining east India during next 3-4 days. “Southwest monsoon advanced into some parts of southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin area, southwest, southeast and east central Bay of Bengal and most parts of Andaman Sea," the weather office said.
Ayanagar monitoring station of Delhi recorded highest maximum temperature of 42.7°C on Saturday. Predicting rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C during next 3 days and in minimum temperatures by about 2°C over the coming day, IMD forecasted heatwave conditions from 24 till 28 May. IMD in its press release said the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 43°C to 45°C and 27°C to 29°C respectively.