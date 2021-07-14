The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has signed an MoU to train and place students in Japan, an official statement said on Tuesday.

"The varsity has entered into an exclusive partnership with the HI-NO-DE Foundation, jointly with Ichishin Holdings Co. Ltd., to implement the technical intern training program (TITP) to train, skill, and place youth of India, specially those in Delhi," it said.

This partnership aims to transform the skill ecosystem through an exchange programme between students from India and Japan, the statement said, adding that the intent is to provide the best opportunities for the youth to work in Japan.

"We have officially signed up with HI-NO-DE and Ichishin to be able to send students from India, specially Delhi, to Japan," DSEU Vice Chancellor Neharika Vohra said at the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony.

"It marks the beginning of an excellent relationship which is not only international but it is with a country that we have a great relationship with (Japan)," she said.

The trainees who are selected to go to Japan under this programme would not only gain skills of international standards, but also will get "impressive" salary packages through their internship in that country, the statement said.

Through this partnership with HI-NO-DE, DSEU is hoping to train as many young people as possible in varied job categories, it added.

The TITP is expected to be launched by October. In addition, students will also learn Japanese from instructors from Japan, the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.