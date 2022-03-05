Delhi Metro Rail Corporation ( DMRC ) on Saturday opened the skywalk connecting Ajmeri Gate of the New Delhi railway station and adjacent New Delhi metro station for public use.

The dedicated skywalk is constructed by DMRC in collaboration with Northern Railway zone of Indian Railways.

View Full Image The skywalk is 242 meters long.

This newly-constructed skywalk is an extension of the foot over bridge (FOB) inside the railway station and connects the Ajmeri Gate side with the New Delhi Metro station as well as the multi-level parking across Bhavbhuti Marg through multiple entry and exit points, it said.

The main highlights of this skywalk will be as follows:

This dedicated skywalk will be of great benefit to provide seamless connectivity between one of the busiest hubs of New Delhi Railway station and Metro stations of New Delhi on Yellow Line and Airport Express Line.

· Apart from providing seamless connectivity, the skywalk will also help in streamlining the traffic flow on Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station.

The Skywalk has been provided with escalators along with facilities such as CCTV surveillance cameras etc.

View Full Image The structure had to be built above a functional underground Metro station just 3 metres below with major traffic movement on Bhavbhuti Marg

The construction of this unique skywalk in a hub witnessing significant traffic, was a major engineering challenge including the disruptions posed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

View Full Image The bridge had to be connected to two pre-existing building structures at the far ends ensuring minimum inconvenience to the people, infrastructure and other buildings nearby.

The structure had to be built above a functional underground Metro station just 3 metres below with major traffic movement on Bhavbhuti Marg. Also, the bridge had to be connected to two pre-existing building structures at the far ends ensuring minimum inconvenience to the people, infrastructure and other buildings nearby. New Delhi metro station is located on the Yellow Line of the network with interchange station facility for Airport Export Line.

