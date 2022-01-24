The Delhi government has reduced the number of dry days to just three from 21 last year, according to an official order issued on Monday.

Now, the licensed liquor shops and opium vends will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

"In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as "Dry Day" in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all the licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022," said the order issued by the Excise department of the Delhi government.

On these three days, the sale of alcohol will not be permitted.

However, the order said that the restriction on sale of liquor on dry days will not apply to the service of alcohol to occupants in case of hotels having L-15 license.

Apart from the above three dry days, the government may declare any other day in the year as 'Dry Day' from time to time, the order said.

It further said the licensees will not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes related to number of 'dry days'. All the licensees will exhibit the 'dry day' order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises, it added.

