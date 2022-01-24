Delhi slashes number of dry days to just three. Details here

"In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as "Dry Day" in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all the licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022," said the order issued by the Excise department of the Delhi government.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}