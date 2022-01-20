Amid a significant drop in Covid-19 cases across the national capital, the Delhi government today fixed the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID-19 tests at private laboratories between ₹300 and ₹500 for RT-PCR samples collected from home, the state health department said in a notification.

The rapid antigen tests (RAT) will be done at ₹100, it added.

The rates for "conventional RT-PCR test wherein samples are collected by the government teams and collected from the collection sites by private sector labs as requisitioned by the districts or hospitals" have been fixed at ₹200.

The price for "conventional RT-PCR test wherein samples are collected by private lab teams for government and processed further at their lab" has been fixed at ₹300.

For RT-PCR tests wherein individual gives samples at labs for paid testing at their expenses, the price has been fixed at ₹300. The prices for RT-PCR tests where samples are collected through home visits have been fixed at ₹500.

The national capital on Thursday witnessed 12,306 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. The city also saw 43 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest since June 10. Delhi's positivity rate is now at 21.48 per cent. As many as 396 people have succumbed to the virus in the national capital so far in January. Delhi had logged 35 deaths and 13,785 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 23.86 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Centre has informed that 72 per cent of India's adult population is fully vaccinated whereas around 52 per cent of children in the 15-18 years old age group have been inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

He also stated that the country has reported 3,17,532 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the active caseload of India has gone up to 19,24,051, the health secretary said.

