Delhi fixes prices for RT-PCR, RAT Covid tests at private labs. Details here

The national capital on Thursday witnessed 12,306 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. The city also saw 43 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest since June 10. Delhi's positivity rate is now at 21.48 per cent. As many as 396 people have succumbed to the virus in the national capital so far in January. Delhi had logged 35 deaths and 13,785 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 23.86 per cent.