The National Capital of Delhi has recorded 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and 260 recoveries in the past 24 hours. While active cases in the country stand at 937, the case positivity rate has reduced to 0.56 per cent. Delhi on Wednesday had reported 208 new Covid-19 cases.

In Delhi, health authorities conducted 37,960 tests in the past 24 hours, 260 people were discharged after complete recovery, the health department data shows.

The cumulative Covid positive cases in Delhi stand at 1862467, while the cumulative positivity rate is 5.6 per cent. The recovered or discharge people's tally has risen to 1835390, and total deaths due to Covid stand at 26,140.

India records 4,184 new Covid-19 cases

Registering a consistent drop in Covid-19 cases in the country, India on Thursday reported 4,184 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 cases to 42.98 million, as per the updated Union Health Ministry data.

Additionally, the Covid-19 death cases dropped further, with 104 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. This took the total death toll in the country to 515,459, the Health Ministry data revealed.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.70 per cent, the ministry said.

