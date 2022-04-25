This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / Delhi slum fire: Over 35 shanties gutted, no casualties reported
Delhi slum fire: Over 35 shanties gutted, no casualties reported
1 min read.06:49 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from IANS )
More than 35 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in a slum cluster near Batla House of Joga Bai extension in Jamia Nagar area of the national capital, Delhi Fire Service officials said
Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said they recieved a call about the fire in a slum cluster near Batla House area at 3:15 pm. 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Five cattle died in the incident.
"Around 35-40 huts had caught fire, which was doused by 4:40 pm," he said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.
The fire service officials also said that no casualty has been reported in the incident.
Earlier in March, 7 persons, including three minor children, were charred to death and at least two sustained severe injuries after a massive fire broke out in the slums of north-east Gokulpuri.
