Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced today that smog tower at Connaught Place will start working at full capacity from October 1. He further said that trial of the smog tower has already been completed.

The smog tower has 40 fans and 10,000 filters developed by experts at the University of Minnesota which also helped design a 100-metre-high smog tower in Xian, China.

The minister also said that a team of scientists from IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi has been constituted to monitor its working. The team will have five experts from IIT-Bombay and one from IIT-Delhi.

Later the environment minister took to Twitter to say, “The trial of the smog tower has been completed. It will be working at full capacity from October 1."

The over 24-meter-high structure was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 23. During the inauguration, the chief minister had said, "The experts will analyse the functioning of the smog tower and tell us if it is effective. If it is successful, many such smog towers can be installed across Delhi. If not, we will work on some other technology... I think it will prove to be a path-breaking milestone."

Earlier, the environment minister had mentioned that smog tower is a part of Delhi government's winter action plan.

Addressing a press conference earlier this month, the minister said, "The Winter Action Plan will focus on 10 points, including stubble burning, pollution hotspots, working of smog tower and vehicular and dust pollution."

As part of the plan, the Delhi government will upgrade the 'Green War Room' launched last year to monitor and coordinate anti-pollution efforts and update the 'Green Delhi' mobile app to effectively address complaints related to pollution-causing activities.

A team of officers will also be set up to hold talks with neighbouring states about jointly fight pollution, the Delhi environment minister said.

"It is not just Delhi's problem. The issue is related to the common airshed of north India. Any activity against the environment in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh affects Delhi too," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

