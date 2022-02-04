With an incessant decline in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has relaxed a slew of Covid-related curbs on Friday. The number of Covid-19 cases has been dwindling after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. However, within 10 days the cases began to drop below the 10,000-mark. Yesterday, the national capital registered 2,688 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours with the positivity rate declining to 4.3%. Therefore, with the improvement in Covid condition in the city, the Delhi govt on Friday decided to lift curbs, providing relief to the residents.

While the Delhi government already lifted the weekend curfews on January 28, other restrictions remained in force. However, on Friday, the DDMA has announced a lot of relaxation for Delhiites. During the meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, emphasis was given on enhancing vaccination of those in the 15-18 age group.

Here's what is shut and open in Delhi:

Solo drivers exempted from wearing masks in cars.

The DDMA has changed the timings of the night curfew on Friday. The night curfew in the national capital will now start from 11 PM instead of 10 PM and will continue till 5 AM.

Schools, colleges and gyms can be now opened in Delhi

Schools will be opened in a phased manner. For Class 9 to 12, the schools will reopen on February 7.

The offline classes of the nursery to Class 8 students will begin from February 14.

Teachers who aren't vaccinated will not be permitted in schools.

Offices will be able to function with 100% attendance.

In markets, market complexes, malls, all shops and establishments dealing with non-essential goods and services shall be allowed to open between 10 AM to 8 PM without the restriction of odd-even.

