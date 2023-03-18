Delhi South CGST unearths fake invoicing racket involving tax evasion of 17 crore, 2 held1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 06:00 PM IST
The proprietor in his confessional statements allegedly has admitted his role in passing and availing fraudulent ITC without any underlying supply of goods
NEW DELHI: The Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Delhi South Commissionerate on Saturday busted a racket of firms fraudulently claiming input tax credit (ITC) of ₹17 crore. Two persons have been arrested in this connection.
