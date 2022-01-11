The Delhi government will launch online yoga and meditation classes for COVID-19 patients in home isolation from January 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

Under the initiative, each Covid patient will be sent a link to register for yoga classes.

“Special Yoga/pranayam classes to be brought in by Delhi govt for COVID positive patients in home isolation. Yoga boosts immunity. We will send them a link today and classes to begin from tomorrow in different batches," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Special Yoga/pranayam classes to be brought in by Delhi govt for COVID positive patients in home isolation. Yoga boosts immunity. We will send them a link today and classes to begin from tomorrow in different batches: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/G7p27lRnAa — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Meanwhile, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed that all private offices shall be closed except those that come under the exempted category.

The DDMA has also ordered that the dine-in service in restaurants and bars will be discontinued in the national capital. Earlier, the eateries and bars in the capital were allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Delhi reported 19,166 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, informed the state in a health bulletin on Monday. With these 19,166 new cases, the active caseload has gone up to 65,806 in Delhi.

India has recorded 1,68,063 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!