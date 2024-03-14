Delhi: Speeding car ploughs into Ghazipur local market; kills 1, injures 6
One dead and 6 injured as a car crashes into locals at Ghazipur market in Delhi. The driver, also injured, was taken into custody. The injured were hospitalized. CCTV footage captured the incident.
A speeding car ploughed into locals in a market area at Ghazipur in Delhi killing one, and injuring 6. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening. Police informed that the deceased has been identified as Sita Devi (22).
