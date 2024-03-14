Active Stocks
Delhi: Speeding car ploughs into Ghazipur local market; kills 1, injures 6

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

One dead and 6 injured as a car crashes into locals at Ghazipur market in Delhi. The driver, also injured, was taken into custody. The injured were hospitalized. CCTV footage captured the incident.

One dead and 6 injured as a car crashes into locals at Ghazipur market in Delhi (HT_PRINT)Premium
One dead and 6 injured as a car crashes into locals at Ghazipur market in Delhi (HT_PRINT)

A speeding car ploughed into locals in a market area at Ghazipur in Delhi killing one, and injuring 6. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening.  Police informed that the deceased has been identified as Sita Devi (22). 

The driver of the killer vehicle was taken into custody and further action, as per due process, was being taken, police said and further informed that ‘driver also sustained injuries for which he was receiving treatment’

The injured, meanwhile, were admitted to Lal Bahadur Shashtri Hospital and were under treatment at the time of filing this report.

Footage of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera, showed the vehicle crashing into shops lining the road.

The video also showed the vehicle picking up speed after ramming the shops and driving off.

(This is a developing news. Further details are awaited)

Published: 14 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST
