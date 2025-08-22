Delhi: Spell of rainfall lashes national capital; IMD predicts more showers with thunderstorms | Watch

A fresh spell of rain lashed parts of the National Capital on Friday. According to the latest weather bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will see a generally cloudy sky throughout the day.

However, conditions are likely to shift more noticeably on Saturday, August 23, with the IMD forecasting a generally cloudy sky accompanied by one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places, and a possibility of intense rainfall at isolated locations.

Despite the wet conditions, visibility remains good at around 10 kilometers, ensuring relatively smooth travel. However, residents should be prepared for occasional traffic slowdowns due to slippery roads and intermittent showers.

The current weather reflects classic monsoon conditions, warmth mixed with scattered rainfall. Cloud cover is helping to moderate the daytime high of 35.4°C, making it feel less intense, while nighttime temperatures around 28.9°C provide some relief from the daytime heat.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain 1 to 2°C below normal, while the maximum temperature may be 0 to 2°C above normal.

Surface winds are likely to predominantly blow from the southeast direction throughout the day, with speeds of 5–10 kmph in the morning and afternoon, and increasing slightly to 10–15 kmph during the evening and night, IMD said.

Meanwhile, Incessant rains over the past few days in various parts of Maharashtra, including the capital Mumbai and its metropolitan region, had thrown life out of gear. Hundreds of people had to be shifted to safety due to flooding, which also damaged crops on a large scale.