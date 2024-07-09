Delhi rains: Heading to IGI airport? Read advisory

  Delhi rains: Spicejet says, due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected

Updated9 Jul 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Delhi rains: Spicejet says, due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected
Delhi rains: Spicejet says, due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected

Delhi rains: Spicejet on Tuesday informed that flight operation from Delhi is likely to get affected due to heavy rains and asked passeng

Spicejet posted on X, “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status”

 

Light rains in Delhi

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with the weather department forecasting a generally cloudy sky with light rain for the day.

The humidity was 84 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, it stated.

The Air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the satisfactory category with a reading of 76 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(Details awaited)

First Published:9 Jul 2024, 11:26 AM IST
