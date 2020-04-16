NEW DELHI : Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that Delhi will begin plasma transfusion trials to treat covid-19 patients. The state government has already received approval from the Centre to begin these trials.

After Maharashtra, Delhi has the highest number of cases in the country with over 1,500 people testing positive for the coronavirus. The government aims to use the trials to help high-risk patients to recover.

“In some countries, plasma treatment was used and the response was good. The only way to permanently tackle the Coronavirus is when a vaccine becomes available. If a patient has some other ailment then the risk is higher. In such cases, if plasma technology is used then the results are good," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

“Some doctors in Delhi have started working on this. We asked the central government for permission to start trials and they approved. We will begin trials and see the effects. If successful, this technique can be used on serious patients," he added.

The technology is based on the blood plasma of patients who have recovered from the virus infection. Once recovered their blood builds antibodies which helped them to recover. Someone who has recovered, needs to donate their blood and the plasma is taken out, enriched and injected into an infected patient. These antibodies help the other patient recover.

“We hope that this trial is successful. Kerala and Maharashtra are also working on this," Kejriwal added.

There are 57 containment zones in Delhi. An area is made a containment zone if there are three or more positive cases reported in it. The government said that containment zones in Dilshad Garden and Vasundhara Enclave are showing signs of improvement with no positive cases in the areas in over 10 days.