Delhi: State Election Commission to announce schedule for MCD polls today

The dates for the Delhi municipal corporation elections will be announced today. The Delhi State Election Commission will announce the schedule for elections to three civic bodies at a press conference at 5 PM.
There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards.
Half of the wards are reserved for women candidates. There are wards reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates as well.
The dates for nominations, their scrutiny, withdrawal of candidature, voting date, and counting date will be discussed today evening.
Over 10.4 million voters are eligible to vote in the polls. In 2017, the last day of nomination was April 3. The elections were held on April 23 and the results were announced on April 26. In 2017, BJP returned to power winning 181 of the 272 wards. The AAP stood second and the Congress third. AAP managed to win only 49 wards, while the Congress bagged 31 wards in the 2017 elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dominated the municipal polls for 15 years.
Yesterday, the state election commission issued guidelines for the Delhi civic body elections. According to the guidelines, a campaign curfew will be imposed between 8 pm and 8 am during which no canvassing or public meetings will be allowed. The watchdog has limited the number of star campaigners to 10 for recognised and five for unrecognised parties.
No roadshow shall be allowed and no motorbike/cycle rallies will be allowed without valid permission and subject to existing DDMA guidelines.
No victory procession after the counting of votes shall be allowed and not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or the authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer.
The MCC guidelines put special emphasis on adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and advised authorities to ensure social distancing at polling booths.
A maximum of five vehicles will be allowed for a candidate/ political party (including star campaigner).
Use of loudspeakers shall be permitted only between 8 AM and 8 PM.
there will be a ban on the sale, service, and consumption of liquor and other intoxicating liquor & drinks in the areas of 272 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi and their surrounding areas on the day of polling and two days preceding the poll to ensure free & peaceful poll.
The State Election Commission of Delhi had last week increased the limit of expenditure that can be incurred by a candidate in the elections for the city's three municipal corporations -- North, East, and South -- to ₹8 lakh from ₹5.75 lakh.
