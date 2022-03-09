Delhi: State Election Commission to announce schedule for MCD polls today

Over 10.4 million voters are eligible to vote in the polls. In 2017, the last day of nomination was April 3. The elections were held on April 23 and the results were announced on April 26. In 2017, BJP returned to power winning 181 of the 272 wards. The AAP stood second and the Congress third. AAP managed to win only 49 wards, while the Congress bagged 31 wards in the 2017 elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dominated the municipal polls for 15 years.