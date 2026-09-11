Delhi steps up security for Xi Jinping's arrival after Putin lands: Fortified hotels, motorcades and more

Delhi is preparing for Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival after Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in the national capital early Friday for the BRICS summit amid heightened security. With Xi Jinping scheduled to arrive on September 12, elaborate arrangements are in place, including fortified accommodations and multi-layered security.

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Both leaders are expected to travel through Delhi with some of the largest motorcades seen during the summit. While security and traffic arrangements have been stepped up along the routes connecting the airport, hotels and Bharat Mandapam, special security measures have been put in place for Xi Jinping and Putin.

Xi Jinping will arrive at Palam Air Force Station and head to the Taj Hotel, while Putin will stay at the Maurya Hotel during his three-day visit, India Today reported.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What security arrangements are being made for Xi Jinping's arrival in Delhi? ⌵ Delhi has implemented elaborate security measures for Xi Jinping's arrival, including fortified accommodations, multi-level security, and the deployment of foreign security teams equipped with advanced weaponry. 2 Why have traffic restrictions been put in place during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Traffic restrictions are in place to ensure regulated vehicular movement for the high-profile leaders attending the BRICS Summit, minimizing risks and facilitating smooth transportation. 3 How many personnel are involved in the security arrangements for the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Around 15,000 personnel, including local police and personnel from various paramilitary forces, have been mobilized to ensure a secure environment during the BRICS Summit. 4 Should visitors avoid certain areas in Delhi during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Yes, visitors are advised to avoid designated routes facing restrictions and disruption during the summit to minimize inconvenience and enhance security. 5 What are the layers of security deployed for Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit? ⌵ Putin's security involves a four-layer arrangement: close protection by a dedicated team, an inner circle of Delhi Police officers, a middle layer consisting of commandos, and an outer layer managed by local police.

Special security teams from both countries have already arrived in Delhi and are overseeing arrangements at the respective hotels. Security teams equipped with advanced weapons and equipment have been deployed across all floors of the hotel complex where Xi Jinping will stay. Similar arrangements are in place at Putin's hotel.

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Besides securing the accommodation of the visiting heads of state, authorities have conducted several route rehearsals to assess security arrangements. The Delhi Traffic Police has imposed traffic diversions and restrictions, with regulated vehicular movement in place across key routes in the national capital from 2 pm to 8:30 pm on Friday.

More than 35 roads have been identified for regulated movement, while 22 diversion points have been designated across Delhi. In view of the movement of foreign delegations and VVIP convoys, nearly 4,800 traffic personnel have been deployed for summit-related arrangements.

Inside Putin's multi-layer security arrangement A four-layer security arrangement has been deployed for the Russian president, according to India Today. The first layer comprises the Close Protection Team (CPT), which is responsible for Putin's protection in close proximity at all times.

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The second layer forms the inner security circle and comprises senior Delhi Police officers. The third, or middle circle, consists of Delhi Police commandos and personnel from paramilitary forces. Local police are responsible for the outermost layer of security.

Heavy police surveillance covering the areas outside the hotel and its surroundings is also part of the outer security layer.

BRICS summit agenda and participating leaders The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that several other top leaders, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, will participate in the summit.

The two-day summit, guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, will see leaders exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities. They will also share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

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